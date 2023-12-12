Jennifer Aniston has made a surprising confession about an on-set rendevous. Photo / AP

Opening up about a steamy scene she shares with Jon Hamm during the third season of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, she admitted she wasn’t aware of what intimacy coaches do and said it was “awkward enough” without one.

Speaking to Variety - her first interview since the tragic passing of her longtime friend Matthew Perry, she said: “They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’

“They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’” to which the Friends star replied, “We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out.”

Jennifer Aniston says she and Jon Hamm turned down the offer of an intimacy coordinator for this racy scene. Photo / Apple TV+

Aniston heaped praise on Hamm and director Mimi Leder for making sure she “never felt uncomfortable” during the shoot.

She added: “Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable,” adding, “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed.

“That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 54-year-old actress recalled her final conversation with her former co-star Perry - who had struggled with addiction for a number of years - confessing he had been texting her in the hours before he passed away, and he seemed “happy” to her.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as co-hosts Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

She told the magazine: “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy - that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to add that she knew others who were aware of how “healthy” he was during the time leading up to his death and wants his fans to know how well he was doing at the time of the tragedy.

She said: ”I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston attended Perry’s funeral with her fellow cast members Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow but was said to have “kept to herself” throughout the sombre event.