Kiwis may remember the show as a movie when it was released in 2014; however, Clement and Waititi adapted the script in 2019 and brought it to the small screen in the US.
Earning critical acclaim, the show is currently shooting its sixth and final season and has received 29 Emmy nominations since its creation.
Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s
also landed two nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. Reservation Dogs Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's dramedy Reservation Dogs has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.
The show was first created in 2021 and received multiple award nominations. It ran for three seasons, with the final season airing in September 2023.
Elsewhere in the nominations, the
Jeremy Allen-fronted show The Bear received 23 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.
The much-loved FX on Hulu series, which is up against
Reservation Dogs, broke the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy category, taking over from 30 Rock, which earned 22 nominations in 2009. Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in Season 3 of FX's The Bear. Photo / FX The Bear was created by Christopher Storer in 2022 and has a total of three seasons. As well as generating a huge fan base, the show has won four Golden Globe Awards and six Primetime Emmy Awards.
In the Drama category, FX’s
may only have one season, but it’s already making its mark in the industry, leading the way with 25 nominations. Shōgun
Following the success of the show’s first season, created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, it was renewed for a second and third season, both in development.
Here is the full list of nominees: Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary The Bear Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks Only Murders in the Building Palm Royale Reservation Dogs What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Drama Series The Crown Fallout The Gilded Age The Morning Show Mr. and Mrs. Smith Shōgun Slow Horses 3 Body Problem Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu in a scene from Shogun. Photo / FX Outstanding Limited Series Baby Reindeer Fargo Lessons in Chemistry Ripley True Detective: Night Country Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai,
Reservation Dogs
Jeremy Allen White,
The Bear
Larry David,
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Matt Berry,
What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short,
Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin,
Only Murders in the Building Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin have all been nominated for their roles in Only Murders In The Building. Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri,
The Bear
Jean Smart,
Hacks
Kristen Wiig,
Palm Royale
Maya Rudolph,
Loot
Quinta Brunson,
Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez,
Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang,
Saturday Night Live
Ebon Moss-Bachrach,
The Bear
Lionel Boyce,
The Bear
Paul Rudd,
Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams,
Abbott Elementary Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett,
Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder,
Hacks
Janelle James,
Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas,
The Bear
Meryl Streep,
Only Murders in the Building
Sheryl Lee Ralph,
Abbott Elementary Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Dominic West,
The Crown
Donald Glover,
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman,
Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada,
Shōgun
Idris Elba,
Hijack
Walton Goggins,
Fallout Dominic West has been nominated for playing Prince Charles in Season 6 of The Crown. Photo / Netflix Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai,
Shōgun
Carrie Coon,
The Gilded Age
Imelda Staunton,
The Crown
Jennifer Aniston,
The Morning Show
Maya Erskine,
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Reese Witherspoon
, The Morning Show Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup,
The Morning Show
Jack Lowden,
Slow Horses
Jon Hamm,
The Morning Show
Jonathan Pryce,
The Crown
Mark Duplass,
The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano,
Shōgun
Takehiro Hira,
Shōgun Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Andrew Scott,
Ripley
Jon Hamm,
Fargo
Matt Bomer,
Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd,
Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Baby Reindeer landed 11 Emmy nominations. Photo / Netflix Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Dakota Fanning,
Ripley
Diane Lane,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Jessica Gunning,
Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis,
True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone,
Under the Bridge
Nava Mau,
Baby Reindeer Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Brie Larson,
Lessons in Chemistry
Jodie Foster,
True Detective: Night Country
Juno Temple,
Fargo
Naomi Watts,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Sofía Vergara,
Griselda Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jonathan Bailey,
Fellow Travelers
Lamorne Morris,
Fargo
Lewis Pullman,
Lessons in Chemistry
Robert Downey Jr.,
The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill,
Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams,
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Robert Downey Jr. in The Sympathizer. Photo / HBO Outstanding Variety Talk Series The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Saturday Night Live Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Traitors The Voice Outstanding Structured Reality Program Antiques Roadshow Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Love Is Blind Queer Eye Shark Tank Queer Eye received a nod for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Below Deck Love on the Spectrum RuPaul’s Drag Race Vanderpump Rules Welcome to Wrexham Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Alan Cumming,
The Traitors
RuPaul Charles,
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Jeff Probst,
Survivor
Kristen Kish,
Top Chef
Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec,
Shark Tank Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Jane Lynch,
Weakest Link
Keke Palmer,
Password
Ken Jennings,
Jeopardy!
Pat Sajak,
Wheel of Fortune
Steve Harvey,
Celebrity Family Feud Steve Harvey is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. Picture / YouTube/Family Feud Outstanding Television Movie Mr. Monk’s Last Case Quiz Lady Red, White & Royal Blue Scoop Unfrosted Outstanding Animated Program Blue Eye Samurai Bob’s Burgers Scavengers Reing The Simpsons X-Men ‘97