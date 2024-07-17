Kiwis may remember the show as a movie when it was released in 2014; however, Clement and Waititi adapted the script in 2019 and brought it to the small screen in the US.

Earning critical acclaim, the show is currently shooting its sixth and final season and has received 29 Emmy nominations since its creation.

Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs also landed two nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's dramedy Reservation Dogs has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show was first created in 2021 and received multiple award nominations. It ran for three seasons, with the final season airing in September 2023.

Elsewhere in the nominations, the Jeremy Allen-fronted show The Bear received 23 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

The much-loved FX on Hulu series, which is up against Reservation Dogs, broke the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy category, taking over from 30 Rock, which earned 22 nominations in 2009.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in Season 3 of FX's The Bear. Photo / FX

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer in 2022 and has a total of three seasons. As well as generating a huge fan base, the show has won four Golden Globe Awards and six Primetime Emmy Awards.

In the Drama category, FX’s Shōgun may only have one season, but it’s already making its mark in the industry, leading the way with 25 nominations.

Following the success of the show’s first season, created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, it was renewed for a second and third season, both in development.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu in a scene from Shogun. Photo / FX

Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin have all been nominated for their roles in Only Murders In The Building.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Dominic West has been nominated for playing Prince Charles in Season 6 of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Baby Reindeer landed 11 Emmy nominations. Photo / Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Juno Temple, Fargo

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Robert Downey Jr. in The Sympathizer. Photo / HBO

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Queer Eye received a nod for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Steve Harvey is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. Picture / YouTube/Family Feud

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reing

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97