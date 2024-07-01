During the interview, Harvey denied sending Gadd 41,000 emails and 100 letters while stalking him. Netflix has previously claimed that the emails in the show are the real emails received by Gadd from his stalker.
Scottish stand-up comedian Janey Godley also claimed she had previously been hounded by the “real life Martha”, while the widow of former UK Labour MP Jimmy Wray came forward detailing how she was allegedly targeted by Harvey over a “hellish” five-year period.
Now she fears Harvey will “come for her again” following the release of Baby Reindeer.