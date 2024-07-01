“Those familiar with the production say Gadd micromanaged casting and fired his CAA agents after they and Netflix pushed aggressively for Melissa McCarthy to be cast as Martha.”

Gadd “always wanted” Gunning to play Martha, however, telling Vanity Fair, “I’d always seen Jess in shows and thought she was criminally underutilised.”

He recently told Variety, “I always kind of wanted Jess. Every time I’d seen her in something she’d stolen the scene in anything she did.”

Less than a month after being released, Fiona Harvey came forward claiming to be the “real Martha”, the woman Baby Reindeer is based on.

She appeared on Piers Morgan’s show saying the allegations are not true.

During the interview, Harvey denied sending Gadd 41,000 emails and 100 letters while stalking him. Netflix has previously claimed that the emails in the show are the real emails received by Gadd from his stalker.

British actress Jessica Gunning plays Martha in the show. Photo / Ed Miller, Netflix

Since then, more people have come forward detailing their claimed experiences with Harvey including UK Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who claimed he was “bombarded” by vile taunts in more than 200 emails from Harvey.

Scottish stand-up comedian Janey Godley also claimed she had previously been hounded by the “real life Martha”, while the widow of former UK Labour MP Jimmy Wray came forward detailing how she was allegedly targeted by Harvey over a “hellish” five-year period.

The alleged real-life Baby Reindeer stalker Fiona Harvey appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Now she fears Harvey will “come for her again” following the release of Baby Reindeer.

Last month, Harvey sued Netflix for defamation and is seeking $170 million or more in damages, claiming the streaming service was negligent, caused her emotional distress and “destroyed her reputation, her character and her life”.

Netflix has responded to the allegations saying, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”