Despite the slip-up, Martin continued on with the show as normal, according to local media.

Thank god Chris Martin from @coldplay is okay after he fell through the trap door on the stage 🙏 #ColdplayMelbourne #MusicOfTheSpheres



🎥 - @CovidPete pic.twitter.com/CfisyZCrh6 — JAKE FLAGPIES23 🏆🖤🤍 (@IncrediblyBozza) November 3, 2024

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour will next head to Sydney for four dates at Accor Stadium before heading to Auckland’s Eden Park for three shows next week.

The incident comes weeks after United States pop star Olivia Rodrigo fell through the stage during the Melbourne stint of her Guts world tour - also marking her fourth and final date in the city.

The Vampire singer, 21, had been hyping up the 14,000-strong crowd at Rod Laver Arena on October 14 when she disappeared through a floor hatch, which appeared to have been left open by accident.

Rodrigo also expertly navigated the mishap, appearing to catch herself on the ledge before clambering back up.

“Oh my God! That was fun, I’m okay! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, okay … where was I?” a slightly shaken Rodrigo said to the crowd in viral footage of the incident.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, the 21-year-old confirmed she had been hospitalised following the fall.

“It was really scary. Watching the video back is pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby,” Rodrigo told Fallon.

“I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

Olivia Rodrigo falls into the stage hole at her Melbourne show:



“Oh my god! That was fun!”



pic.twitter.com/XfALrVRlee — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2024

Coldplay NZ dates imminent

In late November last year, Coldplay made history by announcing a third show at Auckland’s Eden Park, becoming the only act to book three dates at the 50,000-capacity venue.

“Following the unprecedented demand for tickets to Coldplay’s record-breaking Music of the Spheres world tour during the pre-sale period, the band has announced additional stadium concerts as part of their upcoming Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour,” a statement from Live Nation said at the time.

“Coldplay will now perform ... three shows at Eden Park in Auckland, breaking the all-time record as the first artist to play three nights in the venue’s 123-year history.”

The upcoming Auckland dates will mark the band’s first time in New Zealand since 2016.

Support acts will include Australian singer-songwriter Emmanuel Kelly, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, and hip-hop artist Shone.

The band, which consists of vocalist and pianist Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, first formed in London in 1997 and has gone on to release 10 studio albums. The Music of the Spheres world tour is associated with their ninth and tenth offerings, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024).

More than 10 million tickets have been sold for the tour, which began at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on March 18, 2022 and is set to conclude on September 8, 2025 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It is currently the most attended tour of all time and the second-highest-grossing.

The tour won New Zealand’s Most Anticipated Event of 2024 at the Ticketmaster Awards and was awarded Tour of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In late September, a limited number of additional tickets were released for Coldplay’s New Zealand dates amid “unprecedented demand”.

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour upcoming Australia, New Zealand dates