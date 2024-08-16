Advertisement
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson quash talk their engagement is over

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are engaged and first got together in 2017. Photos / Getty

Rumours of celebrity couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson calling it quits on their relationship have been quashed.

A representative for the 34-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor has confirmed the engaged couple have not ended their relationship.

“The reports are not true. They are happily together,” Johnson’s representative told the New York Post.

Hearsay of a looming breakup was triggered after a source in a Daily Mail report said the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman has “accepted the relationship is over and it’s best to move on” from Johnson.

According to People, the couple were spotted last month at the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, which was headlined by Martin’s band for the fifth time.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on,” an insider told People.

They added that the pair are “going strong”.

Martin and Johnson first got together in 2017, one year after the musician finalised his divorce from American actor and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, who he was in a 10-year marriage with and shares two children.

In July 2022, Johnson criticised the Fifty Shades franchise in an interview.

Appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair, the star who found fame through the three R-rated films, shared behind-the-scenes secrets from the popular movies.

The New York Post revealed Johnson, who stared alongside Jamie Dornan in the films, said she “signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making”.

“I’m a sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it,” she said. “That’s why I did those big naked movies.”

Save

