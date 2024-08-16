Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are engaged and first got together in 2017. Photos / Getty

Rumours of celebrity couple Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson calling it quits on their relationship have been quashed.

A representative for the 34-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor has confirmed the engaged couple have not ended their relationship.

“The reports are not true. They are happily together,” Johnson’s representative told the New York Post.

Hearsay of a looming breakup was triggered after a source in a Daily Mail report said the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman has “accepted the relationship is over and it’s best to move on” from Johnson.

According to People, the couple were spotted last month at the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, which was headlined by Martin’s band for the fifth time.