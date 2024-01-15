Hundreds of tourists and locals in Queenstown joined in singing as 21-year-old budding musician Eliott Allemand performed his saxophone cover of the iconic Coldplay track, Viva La Vida.

The magic moment happened while Allemand was busking on the resort town’s waterfront while the sun was setting on January 6.

Allemand told the Herald: “The conditions couldn’t have been more perfect. It was just the right vibe, it was warm, the wind was low, and the weather was beautiful. I think all the conditions were in my favour.”

The New Caledonia-born multi-instrumentalist moved to Queenstown when he was 11 and has been busking there since he was 14. Photo / Eliott Allemand

The New Caledonia-born, multi-instrumentalist moved to Queenstown when he was 11 and has been busking there since he was 14.

He said out of all the times he had busked in Queenstown, that was his favourite.

“It was just amazing to see that people weren’t all on their phones and were enjoying the moment. It means a lot because it means that my art is appealing to literally all demographics,” he said.

Allemand has always set his sights on a music career, playing in various high school bands and even winning the best saxophone award at numerous New Zealand jazz festivals.

He told the Herald he can play the saxophone, guitar, drums and piano.

His love for music and performing led him to apply to the highly prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, where famous musicians John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Quincy Jones studied.

Allemand was accepted on a scholarship in 2022 and is set to graduate in May.

He told the Herald that the Berklee College of Music had helped him land gigs around the world, playing in Hong Kong, Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand, and France.

“I’ve been lucky to travel around the world, and I’m always happy to share my music with anybody.”

Allemand also recently represented New Zealand at the World Championships of Performing Arts, bringing home five gold medals along with four overall team awards.