Olivia Rodrigo was hospitalised after stage fall during Melbourne Guts concert

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Olivia Rodrigo was treated in hospital after falling through a hole in the stage, and had an eerie but 'beautiful' experience. Photo / Getty Images

US superstar Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she was sent to hospital and could sense her dead grandfather “looking out for me” after falling through a hole onstage in Melbourne.

Rodrigo brought her Guts World Tour to Melbourne last month, performing four shows at the city’s Rod Laver Arena.

The Vampire singer, 21, was in the midst of hyping up the crowd of about 14,000 people on October 14 - her final night - when she took a sudden tumble through the stage floor, leading many to gasp in shock.

In footage shared by concertgoers, Rodrigo ran energetically across the stage before abruptly disappearing through a floor hatch, which appeared to have been left open by accident.

Rodrigo quickly regrouped, managing to catch herself on the side of the stage and climbing back up. She sounded slightly shaken as she confirmed she was “OK”.

“Oh my God! That was fun, I’m OK! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, OK ... where was I?” Rodrigo said to the crowd.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, Fallon told the Drivers License songstress that she “handled it like a pro” as the audience was shown a video of the incident. Rodrigo giggled and was left smiling after the clip played.

“It was really scary. Watching the video back is pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby,” Rodrigo said. She added that it was “actually kind of a beautiful thing” to happen soon after performing to the largest crowd of her career yet in the Philippines.

Rodrigo is part Filipino, with her father’s parents and grandparents having emigrated to the US decades earlier.

“I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell. And I was all shaken up,” Rodrigo told Fallon. “I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion.”

Rodrigo explained that the male nurse who assessed her during the visit was Filipino and shared the same name as her grandfather, who died earlier this year.

“So I was like wow that was [her grandfather] looking out for me,” Rodrigo said. “Making sure I didn’t get hurt and so I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story.”

- Additional reporting by news.com.au


