Olivia Rodrigo was treated in hospital after falling through a hole in the stage, and had an eerie but 'beautiful' experience. Photo / Getty Images

US superstar Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she was sent to hospital and could sense her dead grandfather “looking out for me” after falling through a hole onstage in Melbourne.

Rodrigo brought her Guts World Tour to Melbourne last month, performing four shows at the city’s Rod Laver Arena.

The Vampire singer, 21, was in the midst of hyping up the crowd of about 14,000 people on October 14 - her final night - when she took a sudden tumble through the stage floor, leading many to gasp in shock.

In footage shared by concertgoers, Rodrigo ran energetically across the stage before abruptly disappearing through a floor hatch, which appeared to have been left open by accident.

Rodrigo quickly regrouped, managing to catch herself on the side of the stage and climbing back up. She sounded slightly shaken as she confirmed she was “OK”.