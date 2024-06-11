Bridgerton's Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) was the main character of the show's third season. Photo / Netflix

Bridgerton's Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) was the main character of the show's third season. Photo / Netflix

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has been praised by fans for her response to a journalist’s comment about her nudity in the latest season of the hit Netflix show.

While attending a special screening and Q+A in Dublin this week, the 37-year-old actress who plays Penelope Featherington was told by a female journalist she was “very brave” to take on the role, Daily Mail has reported.

Seemingly referencing the new season’s sex scene in which Coughlan appears naked with co-star Luke Newton who plays Colin Bridgerton, the actress hit back at the “backhanded comment” with what her fans believe was a perfect response.

“women with my body type, women with perfect breasts.”



NICOLA COUGHLAN I LOVE YOUpic.twitter.com/Z5RC7TccK9 — Grace☽ (@_gracieling) June 6, 2024

“You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type ... women with perfect breasts ... we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough!” She told the reporter. “And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

A video of the moment quickly circulated on social media with many fans praising the star for her “clever” response.

“Great response, shame we don’t see Luke’s reaction lol”, one person said. “She’s perfect. I love her character on the show”, another added.

Other comments included fans calling the Irish actress “the people’s queen”, “so real” and an “icon”.

Luke Newton with Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton, season 3.

Bridgerton returned to Netflix with the first four episodes of its highly anticipated third season on May 16.

The second half of the season, which is based on the romance novel series by Julia Quinn, will arrive on the platform on June 13.

The regency romance has earned a loyal legion of fans since the release of its first season in 2020, with What’s On Netflix reporting the most recent season accumulated 45.1 million views in just four days.

The show follows eight Bridgerton siblings - all with a book to their name and a unique love story. Netflix show’s creator Shonda Rhimes hopes to create a season for each one. So far we’ve seen eldest daughter Daphne fall in love with the mysterious Duke of Hastings, and her older brother Anthony with the “spinster” Kate Sharma.

Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) take centre stage in the new season of Bridgerton.

Season 3 is about Penelope Featherington, the third daughter of the mercenary Lady Featherington. During the first two seasons, she was content to watch from the sidelines as her sisters and friends found husbands, but after overhearing her crush Colin Bridgerton declare he could never marry her, she is determined to move on from him and find a husband and a home of her own.

As we know, she lives a double life as the anonymous writer Lady Whistledown, who writes the infamous gossip column sharing all the secrets of the town.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.