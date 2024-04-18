Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in the new season of Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

Warning: Sexual references

The first season of Bridgerton made headlines with its steamy sex scenes, but they were dialed down for the second season, which was released in 2022.

Now the third season is set to land on Netflix next month, and the show’s stars have teased that it will mark a return to the romance blockbuster’s racy origins, reports news.com.au.

Fans of the Regency romance can look forward to threesomes, some “lesbian romps” and even an oral sex scene when the new episodes drop on the streaming platform.

One particularly racy storyline could leave viewers flustered, as it follows one male character’s affair with a glamorous older woman.

The first four episodes will stream on May 16, with the final four set to be released on Netflix on June 13.

If the steamy trailer is anything to go by, it’s clear that Luke Newton, 31, who plays the third Bridgerton brother Colin, and Nicola Coughlan, 37, who stars as Penelope Featherington, weren’t stretching the truth when they referenced the show’s heart-racing sex scenes.

Coughlan, whose character Penelope this season centres around, described the show as “steamy”.

“I was like ‘Oh wow … Are we really doing that?” she joked.

Anthony and Kate Bridgerton return in the new season. Photo / Netflix

“It was scary that we were friends to begin with, because the thought of doing that stuff with your friend is like, ‘Oh’. But we had a laugh with it and had fun.”

Coughlan revealed she and Newton had so much fun while filming the scenes that they even managed to break some of the set.

“We did break a piece of furniture while doing one scene,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

In Bridgerton's new season shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), finally becomes romantically involved with Colin Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

“It’s a little bit like a stunt in which they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this, this, and this’.

“But then they gave us freedom and we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do.

“That makes you feel quite empowered. So we felt super. The scenes were actually really enjoyable. I didn’t think they would be. It was fun.”

As for Newton, he believes fans will be prepared for the show’s antics.

“I feel like you’re expecting that with this show, but I think we’ve really ramped it up,” he said.

“It’s steamy across the board - like, there’s lots of people across the ‘Ton that are just at it. It’s not just us!”

“There are bonking opportunities for all!” Coughlan laughed.

Newton’s on-screen brother Anthony Bridgerton and his wife Kate Sharma, who starred in the second season, reportedly feature in one particular scene where very little is left to the imagination, as he kneels to bury his head between her legs.

And early in the third season, a single Colin goes about sowing wild oats and visiting sex workers - sparking one storyline in which he takes part in threesomes with two women.

Bridgerton season 3 is on Netflix from May 16