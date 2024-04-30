Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, in a scene from season three of the hit Netflix show. Photo / Netflix

Bridgerton star Luke Newton has gotten candid about filming intimate scenes with actress Nicola Coughlan in the royal show’s third season.

The actor, 31, portrays the third eldest Bridgerton son, Colin, in the popular Regency romance series, which officially hits screens on May 16.

The third season will bring to life the budding love story between Penelope Featherington, played by Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Newton, as they navigate the journey from friends to lovers.

In an interview with British Airways magazine High Life, Newton shed light on the often-tricky process of filming sex scenes, dubbing the experience a “breeze”.

“Looking back, it was a breeze. She’s my friend, so we just giggle about it”, he said.

“There are those moments when you come out of your body and go, ‘oh, millions of people will see this.’ But then I’ve been an actor for many years now. People have seen my performance on stage and other shows, so you feel confident.”

Reflecting on the tight bond that he shares with his co-star Coughlan, 37, the actor revealed that the two would often listen to music together, with the odd singalong here and there, when they weren’t filming.

He said: “We’d always get ready in the makeup trailer together so we’d be sharing playlists.”

Among the pair’s favourites were Beyoncé, The 1975 and Shania Twain’s Man I Feel Like A Woman.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in the new season of Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

While chatting with High Life, Newton revealed his slightly odd routine that helps him have a “reset moment” before jumping into scenes.

The star admitted to brushing his teeth before getting in front of the camera, saying: “It’s so random when they call me to travel to set and must be so frustrating for the assistant directors,” he giggles. “But it’s a reset moment.”

One of the first images of Bridgerton's new season shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Photo / Netflix

The interview comes after Coughlan revealed she and Newton become “so comfortable” during filming that they would hang out together naked in between scenes.

The much-anticipated third season will be the raunchiest one yet, with the series making a name for itself in the past thanks to its racy content.

However, despite confessing to being nervous about filming the show’s sex scenes, the Derry Girls actress revealed she and Newton became so close that they were able to relax together, even while nude.

Speaking with AP in February, Coughlan said: “There is such vulnerability in those scenes and it’s also a really important part of the story - they’re an important part of the narrative.

“But [Newton] made me feel really taken care of. Like we really had each other’s backs and also then we could just have a laugh about it. Like to the point that we were just lying under a blanket being like, ‘we’re actually chill now’.”

Newton giggled while chiming in: “Yeah, halfway through the day you just relax and you’re like ‘I don’t even care that I’m naked’.”

Coughlan added: ”We were having the best time. They were like, ‘do you want to get up?’ and we were like, ‘no, no, I’m fine. I’m comfy’.”