“I’m figuring, ‘Oh, this is going to be fun’. I’d interviewed Anna before and she’s fine, but Blake? She’s going to be a hoot, I can’t wait,” Aspen remembered.

“They were paired together, and I think that may have had something to do with it. She [Lively] could’ve been having a bad day, maybe they didn’t get along, maybe it was competition, maybe it was two egos trapped in the same room, maybe Blake is just better one-on-one … I don’t know, but she answered every question with a question, combatively.

“It was not pleasant, and Anna sort of did the same. It’s like, she was like, ‘Okay, this is girl power, we’re going to team up on the journalist’.

“And in your interview with Blake, I recognised it, this is a trait, obviously a recurring one,” he told Flaa.

“Thanks to you, everybody’s warned.”

Aspen added how Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds became more conservative as his star rose, going from being “easy-going and goofy” in his earlier years to more rigid during interviews.

One of his most uncomfortable chats, he said, was with Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro.

Aspen claimed he’d been warned by a publicist that De Niro, 81, “won’t look you in the eyes”.

Lo and behold, when Aspen arrived for his filmed interview with the actor, he noticed his camera set-up was oddly positioned.

“The camera that was on me was off to a weird angle so that Robert never had to look me in the face,” Aspen said.

“He looked off camera, but when we cut it together it looked as if he was looking at me.

“They went to so much trouble to avoid him having to look at the journalist.”

Robert De Niro (right) and Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father.

Most surprisingly, Aspen said he didn’t have the greatest experience with Marvel star Paul Rudd, 55, widely considered to be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

“He’s usually very sweet, but it was his birthday, and that’s when everybody was talking about ‘ageless Paul Rudd’,” Aspen said.

“They [the publicists] said, ‘Don’t ask him about his youthful appearance, and don’t say happy birthday.’ I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’.

“Yes, it was coming from the publicist, but he must have said, ‘I don’t want to talk about my birthday’.”

For the interview, Rudd was paired with his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, who Aspen claimed was “not always the most light-hearted fellow.”

“It all went south,” Aspen said. “I didn’t say something particularly about his birthday, I can’t remember exactly how it went down, but whatever it was they were very sensitive about it, and it was very uncomfortable and awkward, and nobody says that about Paul Rudd.

“But it happens, they’re people too.”

Paul Rudd in Marvel's Ant Man.

The tea didn’t end there. Aspen recalled his first time interviewing Reese Witherspoon for her 2007 film Rendition, in which she starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

At the time, Witherspoon had recently separated from her husband of seven years, Ryan Phillippe, and was rumoured to be dating Gyllenhaal.

“In the film, she played a mother, and so I asked her a question as a mother, I didn’t think that was particularly scandalous … And somewhere from the back in the dark, a voice comes, ‘Nelson, move on to another question’,” Aspen said.

“I’m not TMZ digging around for dirt, I’m a nice guy, I’m a team player, so I tried again. And again, the voice in the background scolded me. I hate being scolded. I’m not a 5-year-old.

“I finally gave up, I got up and left. You might get four minutes with Reese Witherspoon, I left after two.

“I would point out Reese and I made up for that rough start with several other interviews later where she couldn’t have been sweeter.”

Reese Witherspoon as Madeleine in Big Little Lies.

Kevin Spacey and Stanley Tucci also both briefly made Aspen’s hit list.

In terms of his highlights, Aspen said Australian actor Hugh Jackman was one of the kindest stars in Hollywood, with Flaa agreeing the Wolverine actor was her “all time” favourite.

“I’ve interviewed him a thousand times. He’s the best,” Aspen said.

“I remember several junkets, he had a coffee company called The Laughing Man Coffee Shop. He would arrange to have a barista show up and wisely put the barista in the waiting room with the journalists. And he’d be like, ‘Hey everyone, are you enjoying your coffee?’

“But it was very clever PR, because it makes him look great, it makes us love him more, and it makes the whole experience fun for everybody. I wish every celebrity could be like Hugh.”

Elsewhere, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise earned a glowing shout-out, with Aspen dubbing him a “master”.

“When Tom Cruise is looking at you, you are just putty in his hands,” Aspen said.

“He fixes you with those eyes and smile and you’re in the palm of his hands. He’s amazing.”

Meryl Streep and Julie Andrews were also among Aspen’s favourites.

Aspen further dishes about his many years working in Hollywood in his new novel, Dancing Between the Raindrops: The Hollywood Years, which is on sale now.