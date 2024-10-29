“It really felt like a very specific power move thing to embarrass me, to gain dominance. It was very icky,” she added.

“And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer. So f*** you!” Kendrick said, drawing claps from the audience.

Woman of the Hour is Kendrick’s latest feature film. As lead actress and director, it also marks her directorial debut.

The film follows the real-life story of serial killer Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto), who appeared on a dating show in the 1970s amid a years-long murder spree.

Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress who makes it onto the game show. She eventually wins a date with Alcala yet remains oblivious to his killer tendencies.

In a separate interview, the A Simple Favour actress shared how a comment made about her when she was younger inspired a certain eerie scene in her new movie.

“There’s this scene at the beginning where I’m in a casting office, and I stole little things from my real life,” Kendrick explained on The View.

“There’s a moment where they ask me if I do nudity and they make this really weird specific comment about my body that’s lifted verbatim from a thing that happened to me when I was 19.”

In the scene in question, Bradshaw tells the room she isn’t comfortable with nudity, which prompts one of the casting directors to say, “I’m sure they’re fine,” as he stares at her chest.

“It’s funny in the movie. We can all laugh at my humiliation,” Kendrick said. “That’s funny. We’re allowed.”