Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick has detailed one of the more awkward on-camera experiences she’s had as a podcast interviewer probed her on what the worst feedback given to her by a director was.
Kendrick, who recently directed the Netflix film Woman of the Hour, made an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy Sad Confused. The host asked the Pitch Perfect actress whether she felt comfortable sharing more about a time on set when a director had given her bad feedback.
Kendrick had a particular story in mind, telling Horowitz and the audience about an ordeal she had with an unnamed director on an unknown film and how she ended up having the last laugh.
“I remember a director once, in a room full of 100 extras or something being like, ‘Hey, on this next one just try something. Just make something up. Just improv something’,” Kendrick said.
“And I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, ‘Oof, let’s go back to the script!’”