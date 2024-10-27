“Lads … you do know we walk at home at night with our house keys fused between our forefingers in case we need to fend off an attacker, right?” asked another.
“I mean it’s not even about how stupid men are, it’s that they’re obviously privileged and they’re not always aware of it. She was so great for being so sincere and upfront,” wrote someone else.
“People are saying she killed the vibe but seriously when he first said that, the first thing I thought of is the Delphi murders trial and how Libby’s video is essential evidence being used to identify their [alleged] killer,” penned another woman.
Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were killed in February 2017 while walking on a hiking trail near the Indiana town of Delphi in the United States.
Police released audio of a man and a video apparently taken by Libby before her murder showing a man approaching the girls on a bridge.
Richard Allen was charged in 2022 and his trial is currently under way.