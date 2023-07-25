Director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig may be a name you’re familiar with after her recent box office success, Barbie, but years before Kenergy and Barbiemania took over the film industry, she was quietly proving that her storytelling success was right around the corner.

For over 17 years, 39-year-old Gerwig has done it all. From starring in films as an actress to writing scripts, producing high-end and indie productions and finally directing, her unique career journey has stayed consistent in one way.

Her female characters, whether ones she’s portraying or those she is directing, have always been determined to pave their own way. They are there to go against the grain, to challenge the societal norm and inspire with their strength.

And while her storytelling strengths have continued to improve over the years, it’s no secret that even her older films are iconic. So, if you loved the empowering female storyline of Barbie and need another fix of societal norm-challenging films, take your pick from Gerwig’s best directorial productions below.

Nights and Weekends

Joe Swanberg and Greta Gerwig in Nights and Weekends.

The 2008 American mumblecore film - a genre of film that focuses primarily on young characters with minimal dialogue and action - was written, directed, co-produced and starred in by Joe Swanberg and Greta Gerwig. Following a long-distance relationship of a couple who live thousands of kilometres apart - one in Chicago and the other in New York - the plot sees the couple struggling with the distance and later navigating the demise of their relationship.

The film was a low-budget indie film that premiered at South by Southwest, before being released theatrically in the US on October 10, 2008. It made US$5,430 at the box office and only saw one nomination for the film’s producer Dia Sokol Savage, who was nominated for the Piaget Producers Award at the 25th Independent Spirit Awards.

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut came in the form of Lady Bird. It was a special moment for the star but was even more heartfelt as it had a very sentimental meaning since it was a semi-autobiographical, coming-of-age dramedy set in 2002 during her final year of Catholic high school.

Taking a trip down memory lane of awkward adolescent sexuality and parental power struggles. Lady Bird was written as a love letter to Gerwig’s hometown of Sacramento and the film along with its $79 million box office results, quickly won the hearts of audiences and film critics.

At the time of its release in 2017 and subsequent award season in 2018, the then 34-year-old, become the fifth woman ever to be nominated for the best director Oscar. Not to mention, the first since 2010 when Kathryn Bigelow was acknowledged for The Hurt Locker.

The film landed nominations at the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, as well as winning Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globes. Additionally, the film’s major stars including Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Laurie Metcalf, who plays Lady Bird’s passive-aggressive mother, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Little Women

Louisa May Alcott’s classic American novel Little Women has had its fair share of time in the spotlight. With multiple film adaptions, Gerwig was set to encounter a challenge when creating something that would refresh the beloved story, but as we know with the multi-talented director, that’s exactly her specialty.

Alcott’s novel was first published in 1868 and in print ever since, is in two parts; first following the four March sisters (Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy) as girls, and second, as adults – Gerwig dismisses that completely instead opting to make her film a seamlessly articulated 2hr 15min coming of age period drama lopping all the timelines together.

Earning $206 million at the US Box Office, the 2019 film was quickly nominated for multiple awards including Golden Globes, Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, and Critics Choice Movie Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay – which Gerwig won.

Barbie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's blokcbuster film Barbie.

If none of the above films pique your fancy, never fear. There is no judgement if you are ready for a second Barbie screening.

From a press tour that made headlines for Margot Robbie’s breathtaking Barbie archive outfits, to a cast so star-studded you don’t know where to look, it’s safe to say expectations for the blockbuster film Barbie were at an all-time high and the response has not disappointed.

The Gerwig-directed film which features a visionary set, impeccable costume design, and hilarious characters, has already broken records at the box office after making more than $300 million (NZ$486m) in ticket sales around the world, according to Deadline, with $3.5 million of that coming from New Zealand audiences alone.

It is the biggest film debut of 2023 and has made a mark on audiences with its matriarch heavy plot, but it has also landed Gerwig specifically a place in history. Breaking the first weekend record for a female-directed film, Barbie is also the second-highest-grossing film from a female director worldwide and the highest-grossing film directed by a woman in the US, proving the director knows exactly what she’s doing.

Safe to say we are eagerly waiting on Gerwig’s next venture which will see her direct The Chronicles of Narnia remake for Netflix.

