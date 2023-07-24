Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbenheimer day has come and gone, but the hype around both Greta Gerwig’s candy-pink comedy and the brooding biopic Oppenheimer is still in full swing.

And Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, has already broken records at the box office after making more than $300 million (NZ$486m) in ticket sales around the world, according to Deadline.

That makes it the biggest film debut of 2023 - surpassing every Marvel film released this year as well as the hugely popular The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Gerwig’s film is the second biggest movie opening of all time globally, second only to Avengers: Endgame’s pre-pandemic opening of $357 million (NZ$578m) in 2019.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art. Photo / Getty Images

Not only has Barbie broken the first weekend record for a female-directed film, but it’s also the second-highest grossing film from a female director worldwide and the highest-grossing film directed by a woman in the US.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios in New Zealand confirmed to the Herald that the film’s opening weekend grossed $3.5 million. Oppenheimer came in second with an estimated $1.4 million - with both movies making up the biggest opening weekend for any studio in New Zealand since 2021.

And hordes of moviegoers are continuing to turn out to see the film dressed in head-to-toe pink outfits, many of them opting for a double bill with Cillian Murphy-starring Oppenheimer.

If like me you’ve been to the movies over the past week to see one - or both - of the films, you’ll have seen the crowds for yourself, decked out in pink cowboy hats or all-black ensembles, in numbers we’ve rarely seen since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout New Zealand, cinemas are selling out when it comes to the nostalgia-packed Barbie movie.

A spokesperson for Event Cinemas, which has locations across the country, told the Herald there had been an “amazing response” to the film’s release.

“Many of our locations had sold-out sessions across the weekend,” they shared.

And fittingly for fans of Barbie, reflecting her love of the high life, the cinema’s boutique offerings are in especially “high demand”.

A Herald writer said she saw the film yesterday and the theatre was “absolutely packed” - after first attempting and failing to get tickets at Silky Otter.

A staff member at Silky Otter Ōrākei, Bella, told the Herald that for Barbie, “pretty much every single session” had sold out so far. “It’s pretty crazy.”

The boutique cinema also serves Barbie-themed cocktails to go with the film, and the team at Ōrākei had been making “so many” to keep up with the demand, she added.

“Last week [people] were consistently lining up, dressed in all pink, large groups,” Bella said.

The last time the cinema had seen hype like this around a new film release was probably for Avatar: The Way of Water last year, she said - but there “wasn’t the same level of excitement” for the James Cameron film as there has been for Barbie.

A staff member at Focal Point Cinema and Cafe in Palmerston North, Logan, said that “all the weekend sessions are sold out when it comes to Barbie”.

The earlier sessions weren’t so popular with people at work and school during those times, but he added that even on weeknights, the evening sessions were “very popular”.

Hoyts and Reading Cinemas NZ have also been approached for comment.

Movie theatres will be revelling in the high ticket demand, a sign that cinema is well and truly back.

When the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, countless theatres across the world and in New Zealand were forced to close as people stayed home, blockbuster releases were delayed, and many films went straight to streaming platforms instead of to the big screen.

The crowds lining up to take part in cinema’s biggest showdown in years are proof that in 2023, we still want to go to the movies - and nostalgia is what keeps bringing us back.

