Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Will cinema survive the pandemic apocalypse?

4 minutes to read

The cinema industry faces a deeply uncertain future. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times

All the best happy endings have a plot twist. So it is in the real-life film business.

Cinemas battered by forced closures, nervous consumers staying home, and Hollywood studios delaying the blockbuster releases they depend

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.