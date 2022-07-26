Reece Witherspoon has opened up about the impact of the popular Apple+ show. Photo / Apple+

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the impact of The Morning Show.

The star spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently, where she revealed her true feelings about the show and said she feels it exposes the brutal truth of what women face in the workplace.

The 46-year-old actress plays field reporter Bradley Jackson in the AppleTV+ series, which she also produces, and claims its #MeToo themes are "really resonating" with audiences and are particularly relevant to females in media.

Speaking to the publication earlier this week she said: "It's a lot of hard work. "It's one of those shows that really touches people, because I think it's really speaking to the truth about what it is to be a woman in the workplace, in particular a woman in media.

"I think it's really resonating with audiences around the world."

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup in The Morning Show. Photo / Apple+

The series has had three Emmy nods – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

Witherspoon added: "I was actually on an airplane and then I landed and then I got the news about the Emmy nomination.

"I was so thrilled, just thrilled, to see how many nominations we got for Morning Show. It's really a labour of love for all of us and we're a family. We were all very excited that our show is being acknowledged."

The first episode of season two of The Morning Show opened with Jennifer Aniston's character Alex and Bradley's public exposure of their boss' knowledge of sexual misconduct at their news network UBA.

Critics say it rode the coattails of the #MeToo, while Apple touts it as an exploration of "the cut-throat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning".

It adds about the show, which was renewed for a third series in January 2022: "Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace."