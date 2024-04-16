An outspoken music legend has voiced her views on everyone from Lana Del Rey to Taylor Swift to Madonna in a new interview. Photo / Getty Images

Rock icon Courtney Love has shared her scathing opinions on the likes of Lana Del Rey, Madonna and Taylor Swift in her latest interview, proclaiming that the latter of the three is “not important.”

Love, who was the frontwoman of alternative rock band Hole, shared her musical critiques of some of the biggest singers in the world in a new interview with The Standard.

The publication reported that the rock legend “positively hates the idea” of Taylor Swift.

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” Love proclaimed.

Love and Madonna have a fraught history, with the duo making waves during an appearance on MTV in 1995. Madonna famously announced, “Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now” when the Celebrity Skin singer crashed Madonna’s interview.

Nearly 30 years later, it seems their rivalry is still ongoing.

Madonna and Courtney Love at the Maverick party in 1997. Photo / Getty Images

“I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me,” Love revealed of Madonna. “I loved [Madonna’s 1985 film] Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

One of Love’s stranger criticisms is that of Lana Del Rey – a performer she’s frequently raved about on social media in the past.

Now, Love thinks the Doin’ Time hitmaker – who has made four albums in the last five years – is a little overexposed. Del Rey’s upcoming studio album Lasso is set to be released at the end of 2024, but Love has encouraged the star to delay its release … until 2031.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” Love claimed.

“Up until Take Me Home Country Roads, I thought she was great.”

Victoria Beckahm, Lana Del Rey and Courtney Love. Photo / Instagram

However, what is confusing about Love’s recent denunciation of the Video Games songstress is that the John Denver cover she’s referring to was released by Del Rey on December 1 2023, only four months ago. Take Me Home Country Roads is actually Del Rey’s most recently released single.

Love, who is embarking on a solo career in music, said that she “had to stop listening” to Del Rey’s songs when making her new record “as she was influencing me too much.”

Later on in the interview, Love subtly praised Beyonce for her new country-inspired record Cowboy Carter, saying: “I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.’

Courtney Love has blasted Olivia Rodrigo for copying the album art from the 1994 Hole album, Live Through This, in promotional imagery for her movie Sour Prom Concert Film. Photo/Geffen/Twitter

Love is known to be brutally honest when it comes to voicing her ideas about other celebrities.

She made headlines in 2021 when she slammed teen pop rocker Olivia Rodrigo for allegedly copying Hole’s 1994 album cover Live Through This, dubbing the similarities between the two pictures “rage-inducing” and “rude.”