Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying Hole album cover

Courtney Love has blasted Olivia Rodrigo for copying the album art from the 1994 Hole album, Live Through This, in promotional imagery for her movie Sour Prom Concert Film. Photo/Geffen/Twitter

Hole singer Courtney Love has taken to Twitter to accuse ex-Disney star Olivia Rodrigo of copying her.

The 56-year-old grunge musician posted a photo of the cover art for Hole's 1994 album Live Through This alongside an image promoting Rodrigo's album Sour, which came out last month.

"Spot the difference! #twinning!" Love wrote on Twitter, alongside the two album cover images.

The now-cult classic album Live Through This features an image of a young model, Leilani Bishop, holding a bouquet of flowers and wearing a tiara, while mascara tears streak down her face. The powerful image was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth. Rodrigo's cover is astoundingly similar, showing her in a formal dress, holding flowers, wearing a tiara and with noticeable mascara tears. Rodrigo's image, while not her official album artwork, is in fact a promotional photo for her upcoming film, Sour Prom Concert Film.

"Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)," Rodrigo, 18, captioned the photo when she shared it on Twitter.

Love continued her tirade across Facebook and Instagram, but mainly pointed the finger at Rodrigo's record label, Geffen. "It's on GEFFEN," Love commented. "I've informed [Rodrigo] I await her flowers snd [sic] note. I sure hope it's long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let's see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I'd be real rich!"

The Disney star responded to Love on Twitter, saying: "Love u and live through this sooooo much." While Love continue to insist on a floral apology, telling Rodrigo: "My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

Love is not the only one who sees a similarity between Rodrigo's imagery and her own, fans of US indie-punk band Pom Pom Squad have been pointing out similarities between the imagery for their new release, Death of a Cheerleader, and several photos of Rodrigo.

Why are we talking about Courtney when who Olivia copied was this Indie rock band called Pom Pom Squad pic.twitter.com/OH70tum9v1 — Ju🧚‍♀️ (@smghollander) June 27, 2021

After the runaway success of her debut single, Drivers Licence, it must be a shock for Rodrigo to be met with such wide-ranging backlash. The High School Musical actress and singer has hopefully been in the public eye long enough to be able to withstand the latest slings and arrows.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," Rodrigo recently told People magazine after the release of Sour. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great. I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."