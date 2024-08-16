Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Hollywood’s Stanley Tucci produces hearty recipes for the whole family

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read
Emily’s Chicken Noodle Soup, Polenta Frites and Paella (Stovetop Version). Photos / Supplied

Emily’s Chicken Noodle Soup, Polenta Frites and Paella (Stovetop Version). Photos / Supplied

My sister-in-law Emily [Blunt] is not only a great actress but also a wonderful cook. This is one of her signature dishes. Emily says: “I made this soup for my husband John, and he says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener