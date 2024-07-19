Top chef shares recipes from Northern Italy

A taste of Italy: Easy weekend recipes. Photo / supplied

This is an old favourite of mine. It is so appropriate for the Veneto, where the gorgonzola is a gift.

Potato & gorgonzola focaccia

Serves 8-12 (depending on the size of the slices).

DOUGH

• 2 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped

• 500-550g strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting and kneading

• 2 tsp fine sea salt

• 15g fresh yeast, crumbled, or 7g active dry yeast

• 250ml water at body temperature

• 3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for greasing

TOPPING

• 1 x 400g can Italian plum tomatoes, drained and chopped

• 1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano

• 2 tbsp torn fresh basil

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

• 375g quartered artichoke hearts in olive oil

• 250g gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

• 150g mozzarella, shredded

• extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

• 38 x 25 x 2.5cm rimmed baking sheet

Boil the potatoes in a covered saucepan of salted water for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain and mash them, then leave to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, mix two-thirds of the flour with the salt. Dissolve the yeast in 2 tablespoons of the water and add it to a well in the centre of the flour, along with the oil. Mix for a few minutes, then stir in the mashed potatoes and as much of the remaining flour as you can.

On a lightly-floured work surface, knead in enough of the remaining flour to make a stiff dough that is smooth and elastic. This will take 8-10 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball, then place it in an oiled bowl, turning it once to grease the entire surface. Cover it with a damp, clean tea towel/dishcloth and leave to rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until it has doubled in size.

Knock back the dough, cover and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Grease the baking sheet and press the dough into it. If it is sticky, dust the surface with 1 tablespoon of extra flour. Using your fingertips, make small indentations in the dough. Cover and leave it to prove for about 30 minutes until it has nearly doubled in size.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 190°C.

For the topping, mix the tomatoes, oregano, basil, garlic and black pepper, then spoon evenly over the dough. Place the artichoke hearts over the tomato sauce mixture, then cover with the gorgonzola and shredded mozzarella. Bake in the hot oven for 35 minutes until golden. Serve hot, drizzled with the extra virgin olive oil.

Spicy sausage & polenta lasagne

Hearty and delicious, this lasagne – which uses polenta instead of pasta sheets – is a real crowd pleaser. Using good-quality sausages is a must – I love the fennel and red wine varieties for this dish.

Serves 4-6.

• 1½ tsp olive oil

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 1 celery stalk, finely chopped

• 1 carrot, finely chopped

• handful of freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 6-8 Italian sausages, casings removed

• 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

• 1 tsp dried chilli/hot red pepper flakes

• 2 x 400g cans plum tomatoes

• 1 quantity of basic polenta

• 100g pecorino, freshly grated

• 150g mozzarella, cut into thin slices

• sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• crusty bread, to serve

Heat the oil in a saucepan over a low heat, add the onion, celery and carrot, then cook slowly until lightly coloured.

Crumble the sausagemeat into the pan, then break up any large clumps with a spoon. Add the garlic, chilli flakes and tomatoes, then simmer for 40 minutes, adjusting the flavours as you go. At the end, add the chopped parsley.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Lightly oil an ovenproof dish (about 23cm square). Cover the base with a third of the sausage and tomato sauce, then add a thin layer of polenta. Sprinkle over a third of the grated pecorino and lay a third of the mozzarella slices on top. Repeat these layers twice more, finishing with a layer of polenta and the two cheeses. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Leave to stand for up to 10 minutes before serving with crusty bread.

Venetian pasta with duck

Since 1573, the Feast of the Sacrea Rosary has been celebrated in every village and town in the northeastern region of Italy on October 7. The following recipe has always served as its traditional dish. Bigoli (Venetian pasta) is long and thick. It was originally made with buckwheat flour, but in most instances nowadays, it is made with “00″ flour or semolina.

At one time, the bigoli were made with duck eggs, which are larger than those of chickens and serve as a better binding agent. Because duck eggs are largely unavailable, this is an adapted version that is more than adequate. Bigoli has a very satisfying mouthfeel and the ability to absorb rich sauces well.

Serves 6.

PASTA

• 300g Italian 00 flour, plus extra for dusting

• 3 large eggs

• 2 tbsp melted unsalted butter

• 60ml milk (you may need a little less)

SAUCE

• 100g unsalted butter

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 450g skinless duck breast

• 1 tbsp tomato purée or paste

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 3 generous handfuls of fresh flat-leaf parsley

First, make the pasta. Heap the flour onto a clean work surface (wooden is best), make a well in the centre, then add the eggs, melted butter and milk. Using a fork, begin beating the egg mixture only until it falls off the fork in a fine string. Start working the egg mixture into the flour – slowly but surely a dough will form, but some flour may remain. You are looking for a soft, springy dough with a damp texture like clay. Set the dough aside to relax in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Pinch off a marble-sized piece of dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough between your palms to form a long rope about 5mm thick. Cut the rope into 30cm lengths. Continue rolling and cutting until all the pasta dough is used. Leave the bigoli to dry on a floured surface for 20 minutes.

To make the sauce, heat the butter and oil in a sauté pan over a medium heat. Cook the duck for 4 minutes on each side, remove, then cut the meat into slices.

Return the duck to the pan, add the tomato purée, garlic, 100ml of water and some salt and pepper, then gently cook, stirring constantly.

Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add the bigoli and cook for about 8 minutes or until al dente.

Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the duck. Mix well, scatter in the parsley, then serve immediately. l

An edited extract from Cucina Del Veneto, by Ursula Ferrigno (Ryland, Peters & Small, $74.20).