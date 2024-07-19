Advertisement
Top chef shares recipes from Northern Italy

6 mins to read
A taste of Italy: Easy weekend recipes. Photo / supplied

This is an old favourite of mine. It is so appropriate for the Veneto, where the gorgonzola is a gift.

Potato & gorgonzola focaccia

Serves 8-12 (depending on the size of the slices).

DOUGH

