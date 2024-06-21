Advertisement
Dine time: Easy winter dinner party recipes

By Ellie Bouhadana
6 mins to read
Melbourne chef Ellie Bouhadana’s cookbook is rich with recipes from her travels through Italy. Photos / Lucia Bell-Epstein

Pan-fried chicken thighs with green olives and pearl couscous

Serves 6 / Prep time: approx 25 minutes /

Cook time: 30 minutes

The pairing of chicken and olives is a classic combination. In this recipe,

