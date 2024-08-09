Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Australia’s answer to Jane Grigson and Elizabeth David shares recipes from Broccoli & Other Love Stories

8 mins to read
From garden to table, Paulette Whitney shares her hares her encyclopedic food plant knowledge. Photos / supplied

From garden to table, Paulette Whitney shares her hares her encyclopedic food plant knowledge. Photos / supplied

I found this recipe in a Mexican book years ago, so I often find myself serving the dish with soft tortillas, a salad and a tomatillo birria – a spiced tomatillo braise made with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener