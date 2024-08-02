Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend baking: How to make show-stopping tarts

9 mins to read
Photos / Supplied

Photos / Supplied

All of our tarts, sweet and savoury, use the same pastry recipe. In fact, it’s the same recipe we’ve been using since day one (although the method has changed slightly to accommodate larger batches).

Our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener