Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

David Attenborough inspires Noma chef’s TV series exploring future of food

By Sarah Catherall
5 mins to read
René Redzepi: "Food is everything. Food has built us." Photo / Supplied

René Redzepi: "Food is everything. Food has built us." Photo / Supplied

If we take away one thing from his new TV series, celebrity chef René Redzepi hopes we will understand more about what goes into making the food we eat.

In Omnivore, the Dane behind Noma

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener