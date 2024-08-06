Subscribe
Ireland's culinary revolution: How modern chefs are rewriting classic dishes

By David Cohen
11 mins to read

It’s one o’clock on a grey-lidded Dublin afternoon and I am enjoying a fashionably old-fashioned lunch at The Winding Stair, overlooking the ancient city’s landmark River Liffey.

This book-lined restaurant’s name riffs on a line

