Online, people were quick to debate what parent he looked the most like, and many people could not agree.

Some thought Knox looked most like Angelina’s brother, James Haven. The siblings famously attended the Oscars in 2000 together and went viral for sharing a kiss on the mouth.

Some thought Knox looked most like Angelina Jolie’s brother, James Haven. Photo / Getty Images

“He is a mixture of both his parents,” one claimed.

“He looks exactly like her brother,” another wrote.

One argued: “He looks like his mom and dad combined but he’s not identical to Brad”, while someone else wrote: ”He looks nothing like Brad! But definitely a handsome kid.”

“He looks more like his mother,” another argued.

“He looks very much like Angelina’s brother,” one fan mused.

Knox has a twin sister, Vivienne, and the pair are the youngest of Angelina and Brad’s six children.

There’s also Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and Shiloh, 17.

When Brad and Angelina were together, they were arguably the most famous couple in the world, but they called it quits in 2016 after more than a decade together.

Interestingly, all six kids have stayed out of the spotlight.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 77th annual Tony Awards in June. Photo / Getty Images

None of them has become a social media star or hinted at following in their parents’ acting footsteps, at least not yet.

So far, they’ve gone for a more behind-the-scenes approach. Vivienne served as her mother’s assistant on a production of The Outsiders, which Angelina’s Production team was bringing to Broadway last year.

Angelina even gushed about Vivienne’s “thoughtful” nature and explained why she was the perfect assistant.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the centre of attention, but in being a support to other creatives; she’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” she said.

Meanwhile, Knox has maintained a lower profile than his sister and he seems to be living a pretty normal life.