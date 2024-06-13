Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh. Photo / Getty Images

New details regarding Shiloh Jolie’s name change have come to light just weeks after she filled paper work to drop her father Brad Pitt’s last name.

Daily Mail has reported the 18-year-old daughter of Pitt and Angelina Jolie - who separated in 2016, had made the decision to remove her father’s last name from her own four years ago after the former couple’s infamous mid-air flight that ultimately ended their marriage.

Speaking to the UK news outlet, a source claimed the teen officially filled papers on May 30 just three days after her 18th birthday, however she had reportedly been planning to do so since she was 14.

The source claimed the teen, who paid for her own lawyer, decided to drop the actor’s name as she reportedly blames Pitt for obstructing her chance to testify about his “alleged abuse history” and “violation” of her victim rights.

Actress Angelina Jolie, centre, poses with daughters Shiloh, right, and Zahara. Photo / Ap

“The name change goes back to the custody battle, and Shiloh’s belief that her rights as a victim were violated,” the source told the outlet. “Shiloh believed she had the right, as a victim of crime, to testify - and was prevented from doing so.”

While Pitt has not publicly commented on the filing, a source told Page Six, “It was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.” They said he is “finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with” the news.

Shiloh reportedly wanted to testify about the infamous flight - which took place on a private jet on September 14, 2016 from Nice, France, to the US - but was not legally allowed to after Judge John Oudekirk declined Jolie’s petition to let her children on the stand.

Oudekirk also ruled in 2021, after six months of hearings, that Jolie and Pitt have shared custody of their six children - which include Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Later that year, Jolie appealed on grounds Oudekirk had a connection to a lawyer that represented her ex-husband.

Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox. Photo / Getty Images

She also filed a notion claiming her former husband had a “history of abuse” and her lawyer, Paul Murphy, accused Pitt of trying to “cover up his deplorable actions”.

He said in a statement given to Entertainment Tonight: “Mr Pitt’s continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued cover up of his deplorable actions remains shameful.

“This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control. All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go.”

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh have stayed close since Jolie and Pitt's separation in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Details of the plane incident were largely unknown until 2022 when Page Six reported the Salt actress claimed that Pitt was “mad” and started drinking before alleging he took her to the rest room where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her”, and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

The former couple’s children were also on the plane. Jolie filed for divorce six days later.

The FBI investigated the case but Pitt was not arrested or charged.

It comes after news Pitt and Jolie’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, also dropped her father’s name from her own in the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders - which she co-produced with her mother.

It remains unclear if the teen has legally changed her name.