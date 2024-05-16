A Shiloh Jolie-Pitt video clip of her dancing was shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter. Photo / via X

A Shiloh Jolie-Pitt video clip of her dancing was shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter. Photo / via X

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has showcased her dancing skills in a video posted online as a source said she “doesn’t rely” on her famous parents for success.

The 17-year-old starlet is the daughter of former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and has been called an “exceptionally talented dancer” but after a video of her dancing shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter went viral recently, an insider has now insisted that she is “dedicated” and “hard-working” when it comes to her vocation.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, displaying both dedication and hard work. She doesn’t rely on her famous name to achieve her goals.”

The insider noted that Shiloh would “never use” the celebrity status of her mother or father to boost her own fame, even though they reasoned that it could be “difficult” for people around the world to understand that.

“Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it’s worth it.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh dancing. 💃 pic.twitter.com/PqqUbFzxSL — GluebagPaul (@GluebagPaul) May 15, 2024

But Fight Club star Brad, 60, - who also has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Vivienne and Knox, 15, with fellow Oscar-winner Angelina - is still a proud father when it comes to his daughter’s dance skills and noted how he can sometimes be so moved by watching his child perform that he can end up in tears.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere. Photo / Getty Images

He said: “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah.

”She’s very beautiful. I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr Two-Left-Feet here.

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”