An FBI report has laid bare for the first time what allegedly occurred during the private jet fight that led Angelina Jolie to file for divorce. Photo / AP

Warning: Disturbing content

New details of the now-infamous flight that led Angelina Jolie to file for divorce from Brad Pitt have been revealed.

As the former Hollywood power couple continue their ongoing court battle for custody of their minor children, sources close to the Bullet Train actor claim Jolie is reportedly "desperately trying to find something new" to use against him.

The New York Post reported the actress sued the FBI for records that she already had possession of in an attempt to find out why criminal charges were not brought against Pitt following the disturbing family flight in 2016.

A source close to Pitt claimed all parties had been sent copies of all reports relating to the incident, continuing to say, "Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here."

Details of the flight have largely remained a secret, but new documents sighted by Page Six have detailed Jolie's allegations against her ex-husband and her account of what happened on the plane.

The publication has reported the Salt actress claimed that during the flight – which took place on a private jet on September 14, 2016 from Nice, France to the US – Pitt was "mad" and started drinking before alleging he took her to the rest room where he "grabbed her by the head, shaking her," and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Not pictured, Pax Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

The former couple's children, Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 were also on the flight.

Jolie went on to allege her ex-husband punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her, "You're f***ing up this family."' And when the kids asked, "Are you okay, Mummy?," Pitt allegedly replied: "No, she's not okay, she's ruining this family, she's crazy."

One of the former couple's children – who TMZ claimed was Maddox – then shouted at Pitt "it's not her, it's you, you p***k!".

Jolie claimed the child's comment resulted in Pitt launching himself at the child, and she had to hold him back, which caused injuries to her back and elbow. She later submitted photos of said injuries to the FBI.

The Maleficent star also claimed that during another moment on the flight, Pitt prevented the family from getting off the plane for 20 minutes after Jolie told him she was going to take their children to a hotel.

She claimed the Fight Club actor pushed her and yelled, "You're not taking my f***ing kids".

Jolie filed for divorce six days later.

The couple shocked fans with news of their split in 2016. Photo / AP

Page Six has also reported no criminal charges were laid against Pitt after the assistant United States chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017.

Adding that, the newly released documents read, "This author provided both AUSAs copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident. After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney's Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

The following year in 2017 The Oceans Eleven star told GQ Style magazine that the split was "self-inflicted" and when asked if the months following felt like he was grieving a death, he simply replied: "Yeah."

The Fight Club star has quit alcohol since the incident, admitting it had become a "problem" during his life with Jolie. He revealed: "Truthfully, I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good."

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit.

Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.