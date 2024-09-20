Florence Pugh suffered “trauma” after shaving her head for a movie role.
The Midsommar star plays a chef who receives a shocking medical diagnosis in new film We Live in Time and she’s revealed it was a “bizarre” experience having all her hair lopped off.
She told British Vogue magazine: “In many religions, hair is the most precious thing on the body - it’s where you store your memories and your dreams and your history. [Shaving] it was really bizarre. My head was so sensitive and so many people were trying to touch it and it was so alive.
“My body went into a bit of trauma from it. I was cold all the time.”