While being kicked out of his beloved band could have been a wake-up call for Steven, he was ultimately so “hurt” by the decision, he descended further into his addiction.

He said: “I’ve always loved the whole team thing.

Guns N' Roses. From left to right; Duff "Rose" McKagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Steven Adler, Izzy Stradlin. Photo / Ross Halfin

“That’s why putting a band together was so important to me, where we work together and create something.

“And then when my team threw me out, I didn’t know what to do.

“I know I could either have gotten better, or continued doing what I was doing. I continued doing what I was doing. I was that hurt.”

After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the ‘Paradise City’ group’s classic line-up, Steven has performed with his former band on a number of occasions and is grateful to be part of their legacy.

He said: “I just loved being part of a team, and Guns N’ Roses, the five of us, were a great f***ing team.”

The docuseries uses archive footage which featured frontman Axl Rose speaking frankly about the decision to let Steven go from the group while they were recording 1991 albums ‘Use Your Illusion I’ and ‘Use Your Illusion 2′.

He told MTV in the clip: “Steven didn’t leave the band. Steven was fired. We gave him every ultimatum. We had Steven sign a contract saying if he went back to drugs, he was out. He couldn’t leave his drugs.”