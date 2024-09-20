Steven Adler tried heroin to fit in with his Guns N’ Roses bandmates.
The 59-year-old musician was the group’s original drummer but was fired after five years due to his addiction to the narcotic, but he’s now claimed he wasn’t the only member of the band to be abusing drugs and his first experiences had put him off.
Speaking on new Paramount+ docuseries ‘Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal’, he said: “Who the hell do you think I was doing them with? When I started doing heroin, I wanted to be a part of what Slash and Izzy [Stradlin] were doing.
“I took two hits, I was never so sick in my whole life.
“And wouldn’t you know what an a**hole I am, I had to try it one more time. And the third time was the charm. I fell in love with it.”