Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of 'The Outsiders'. Photo / Getty Images

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of 'The Outsiders'. Photo / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Vivienne, has made a brutal move against her father following her parent’s bitter divorce battle.

The couple’s 15-year-old biological child—who has a twin brother, Knox—has helped produce Jolie’s Broadway musical The Outsiders, with the show’s playbill appearing to reveal a brutal move against her A-list father.

People magazine has reported the teen is listed in the catalogue as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of her birth name, “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt”.

It remains unclear if the teen of the former couple has legally changed her name.

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the 'The Eternals' UK Premiere in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Vivienne is the second of Pitt and Jolie’s six children - which include Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 17, to seemingly change her name.

Her sister Zahara also appeared to drop “Pitt” from her full name last November when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of her Spelman College sorority, opting to call herself Zahara Marley Jolie.

The sisters’ alleged snub comes as their parents continue their bitter divorce and custody battle, which first started in 2016.

While it’s unclear if the famed actor regularly sees his children, a source close to the Bullet Train star revealed to People magazine in 2022 that “it’s been a sad situation for years” and claimed Pitt was hoping to reach a better place with his children soon.

“Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids,” the insider said. “It’s been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn’t see the kids at all.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 and have since been engaged in a bitter divorce and custody battle. Photo / AP

The source continued to say the actor “misses the kids when he doesn’t see them”, and claimed, “He believes there will be a time when he has a great relationship with his kids again.”

It comes after ex-employee Tony Webb made a statement in the former couple’s court battle, alleging the Maleficent actress had instructed the kids not to speak to their father during custody visits.

The paperwork filed by Pitt’s team also claimed Jolie attempted to use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to threaten her security team to stay silent.