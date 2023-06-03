Relations between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have further soured since 2021, when Pitt discovered through a press release Jolie had sold her 50 per cent portion of a French chateau they owned to a “Russian oligarch”, whom Pitt had originally rejected as a buyer. Photo / AP

Brad Pitt claims that Angelina Jolie “secretly” schemed to sell her half of their shared French estate, Chateau Miraval, as payback amid a sour custody battle, according to news.com.au.

The Fight Club star says Jolie privately agreed with him that neither would sell their share of the US$30 million ($49m) home without the spouse’s approval. The pair bought the property in 2008, according to legal documents acquired by Page Six.

When the couple - who met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith - got divorced in 2019, Jolie made the decision to sell her half of the business and started negotiating with Pitt regarding a buyout.

The Maleficent actress reportedly even agreed to divide the estate up 68 per cent to 38 per cent in Pitt’s favour seeing as though he had put more money, time and energy into the business.

However, in 2021 Pitt discovered through a press release Jolie had sold her 50 per cent portion to a “Russian oligarch”, whom Pitt had originally rejected as a buyer.

Pitt says his “vindictive” ex-wife “collaborated in secret” with Yuri Shefler, who additionally owns Stoli Group, to make sure that he would be “kept in the dark”.

Angelina Jolie and her children Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara and Pax leaving the Louvre museum in 2018 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

New documents claim that Jolie “no longer wanted to sell to Pitt” in the “wake of the adverse custody ruling”, in which he was given joint custody of their six children - a decision that was later overturned.

“Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual,” the document filed in LA Superior Court reveals. “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself.”

What’s more, Pitt is sure that Jolie spitefully chose Shefler because she knew it would be bad for business considering his connections to Vladimir Putin and his ties with the “invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative agenda”.

“Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” the document claims.

Now that half of the estate has been bought by a third party, Pitt says it defeats the purpose of buying Chateau Miraval in the first place, as it was meant to be a “loving home for their six children”.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne arrive at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan in November 2011. Photo / Getty Images

The latest filings come nine months after Pitt was sued for US$250 million by his ex-wife’s former company over allegations he stole the couple’s wine business from Jolie to “ensure … [she] would never see a dime” of its vast profits.

According to Daily Mail, Jolie’s former company, Nouvel LLC, filed a cross-complaint in retaliation after Pitt sued his ex-wife for allegedly selling her stake in French castle and wine brand Chateau Miraval by illegal means.

What’s more, the suit states that Pitt tried to force his ex-wife to sign a “hush clause” that would prevent her from talking about the circumstances of their divorce.

Chateau Miraval was bought by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2008. Photo / Getty Images

It adds, “In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multifaceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends.

“Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.”

The original lawsuit was filed by Pitt in February 2022, claiming that she robbed him “of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch”.

Back in 2008, Pitt and Jolie bought the South of France chateau and were married there in 2014.

The castle boasts 35 rooms and 526 hectares of grounds and vineyards. To acquire the fairytale property, the couple bought the company it was held in for US$25m.