The Maleficent actress has battled for custody of her and Pitt's children for years. Photo / AP

Angelina Jolie has reportedly claimed that the judge overseeing her custody case had a “bias” towards her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Now, the actress is imploring the governor of California to ensure court professionals receive domestic violence training.

In a two-page statement written on September 29, the Maleficent star urged Gavin Newsom to support “Piqui’s Law”, reports the Daily Mail.

The bill would prevent kids from going into “reunification camps”, which would see them forced to live with an abusive guardian.

The law would also create domestic violence training programs for judicial professionals to educate them on the effects of child abuse and trauma on children.

“You will be aware that Piqui’s Law derives its name from a 5-year-old boy who suffered a tragic fate, killed by his father in April of 2017,” Jolie wrote in the letter.

“Piqui’s mother, Ana Estevez, fought unsuccessfully within the California family court to secure protection for her child.

Angelina Jolie (left) and Brad Pitt arrive at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of By The Sea in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

“Over the past six years, Ana has collaborated with California legislators to ensure that authorities do not overlook or dismiss the signs of abuse, signs that tragically result in harm and death for numerous children in our country.”

An insider who is well-acquainted with Jolie said she is urging for the legislation to go through following her case with LA judge John Ouderkirk, who wouldn’t let her kids testify about the domestic violence they experienced at the hands of their dad.

Ouderkirk, a now-retired private judge who officiated at Pitt and Jolie’s wedding, ruled in May 2021 that the pair would keep evenly split custody of their kids.

“This is personal to her, and for good reason,” the source said, shedding light on her disputes with “biased” Ouderkirk, who was removed from the case after failing to disclose business dealings with the lawyer of her then-husband, Pitt.

Jolie alleged that Ouderkirk denied her kids the ability to testify despite California law allowing children over the age of 14 years old to do so.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere. Photo / Getty Images

She challenged the judge’s custody ruling and filed a petition to remove him from the case. Ouderkirk was disqualified in July 2021.

“Their whole family is a victim of system failure,” the insider added.

“She has been fighting privately for her family and publicly for other families for years.”

However, sources well-acquainted with Pitt told the New York Post that Jolie is trying to “misrepresent the truth” and damage the reputation of the people who testified against her.

“While the legislation she is supporting is potentially very viable, it has nothing to do with her custody case,” one insider said.

“It is inexplicable why she would use her advocacy for another defamatory effort to disregard all the objective facts in order to advance her own interest.”

Pitt and Jolie with their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne in Japan in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Jolie has been fighting to keep custody of her kids following a 2016 incident detailed in an FBI report.

Pitt, who had been drinking alcohol, allegedly “grabbed her by the head, shaking her” as they had an argument over one of their children during a private plane ride to France.

The actress claimed Pitt said, “You’re f***ing up this family!”, and allegedly punched the ceiling of the plane four times.

When the kids asked if their mum was okay, Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

Angelina Jolie poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film Eternals on October 27, 2021 in London. Photo / AP

It was claimed one of the kids then shouted, “It’s not her, it’s you, you p***k!”, before Pitt allegedly charged at the child.

Jolie claimed she held Pitt back, which saw her injure her back and elbow, the report claims.

The Salt actress filed for divorce from Pitt six days later. However, the FBI did not pursue charges against him.