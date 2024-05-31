Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left) has reportedly filed to drop her dad's name as she marks her 18th birthday. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh wants to stop using her dad’s surname as she turns 18.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, she filed paperwork on her birthday requesting to drop “Pitt” from her name and use just “Jolie” instead.

It comes after Pitt, 60, recently revealed that he’s still hoping to mend his “broken” relationship with his daughter.

The outlet reports that Pitt and Jolie’s other children, Vivienne, Zahara and Maddox, don’t use the Bullet Train star’s surname either, but have not filed to officially change their last names.

Shiloh’s petition hasn’t yet been approved, as she made the filing on Memorial Day, a holiday in the United States.

Pitt and Jolie are also parents to twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

After two years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and the pair were legally single by 2019. Since then, the actor’s relationship with his children has reportedly been rocky.

However, Pitt is reportedly “confident” he can mend ties with Shiloh now that she is legally an adult and can decide for herself whether or not to spend time with him.

An insider recently told the Daily Mail, “Now that Shiloh is 18, she can make up her own mind as far as how she wants her relationship with her father to develop.

Brad Pitt with children (from left) Pax, Shiloh and Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2014. Photo / AP

“If Shiloh chooses to have limited contact with her dad, that is her decision.”

In May, Jolie was accused of trying to keep her children from her ex-husband after their separation, according to documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

A document seen by the Daily Mail details the couple’s ex-bodyguard’s claims that Jolie was making sure her children avoided Pitt.

Angelina Jolie poses with daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (right) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt in 2021. Photo / AP

In April this year, it was reported that Maleficent star Jolie had accused her ex-husband of emotional and physical abuse before the infamous flight incident of 2016.

However, Pitt has continued to deny these allegations and has not been charged with anything.

In March, the Daily Mail reported the pair were nearing the end of their legal battle after Pitt gave up seeking shared custody of their six children.



