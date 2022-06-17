Shiloh Jolie Pitt could be following in the footsteps of her famous mother, Angelina Jolie. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have a superstar on their hands.

The former couple's daughter, Shiloh Pitt, has caught the attention of many fans after performing an impressive dance routine.

Appearing in a YouTube video posted by Hamilton Evans, a Los Angeles choreographer, the 16-year-old could be seen showing off her dance moves at the Millennium Dance Complex.

The respected actor's daughter was joined by two other women, two minutes and 33 seconds into the video, to perform the energetic one-minute routine where she took centre stage.

Wearing a black Beatles T-shirt and baggy pants, the teen kept intense eye contact with the camera as she danced to Doja Cat's new song Vegas in front of her fellow dancers.

It comes after a video was posted in May where the teen proved she had rhythm in a clip also posted by Evans where the dancing troop performed to Lizzo's recent hit, About Damn Time.

A source close to the teen told US Weekly earlier this month, "Shiloh loves dancing. She's seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now," continuing on to say, "She's made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they're all in chat groups and share their favourite playlists and that type of stuff.

Shiloh kept intense eye contact with the camera during her performance. Photo / YouTube

"The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky's the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that.

"Brad and Angie are both very proud. They'd have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they're not pushing it on her by any means."

Many fans took to the comment section to share their excitement, one said, "Shiloh killed it! She just needs to add more facial expressions it's like she's focusing too much and wants to be great but doesn't realise she already is."

Another added, "What is happening! Shiloh has come out of her shell. I thought she was this shy girl, but she's a bad*** dance boss! Go Shi!"

One fan couldn't help but notice how similar the talented dancer and her famous mum look, "Shiloh nailed it and killed it, great job. She is just as beautiful as her mother."

The teen's famous parents recently made headlines recently when Pitt claimed ex-wife Jolie tried to "harm him" after selling her share of their Chateau Miraval winery in the south of France.

Jolie sold her half amid their ongoing divorce battle back in October 2021 and while he sued her with claims it was an "unlawful" move designed to "inflict harm" on him, she has claimed the truth is yet to come out.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left), Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie were married from 2014 until 2019 and share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 13-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne.