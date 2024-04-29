Mike Myers starred in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." Photo / New Line Cinema

Austin Powers, international man of mystery, is back.

Mike Myers has appeared in public for the first time in a while at the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award Gala over the weekend, according to Page Six.

It’s reportedly the first time the actor has attended a public event in over a year - and fans were surprised to see him sporting a grey buzz cut in place of his signature shaggy brown locks.

Mike Myers pictured at the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award honouring Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre on April 27. Photo / Getty Images

The Shrek star, 60, wore a tuxedo for the star-studded event which honoured Aussie actress Nicole Kidman with the award.

Myers was filmed snapping photos with fans on his way into the venue, where he wore a mask inside before taking it off on stage to show his face and make a speech during the event.

He hasn’t appeared on screen since David O. Russell’s film Amsterdam was released in 2022, and has kept a low profile since then.

He created and starred in The Pentaverate for Netflix that same year.

Rumours have circulated that he could be working on a fourth Austin Powers outing, but this has not been confirmed.

The actor told The Jess Cagle Show in May 2022, “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist. [That’s a] non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.”

Myers is married to Kelly Tisdale, 47, and the couple share three children - Spike, 12, Sunday, 10, and Paulina, 8. The pair met in 2006 and married in a low-key ceremony in 2010.

Actor Mike Myers pictured in 2010. Photo / AP

During a press interview for Amsterdam, Myers told People his kids were unfazed by his fame.

“They’re remarkably unexcited about anything [I do],” he told the outlet, “which is great.”

He travelled to the gala alone over the weekend, while woman of the hour Kidman brought several family members to see her accept the prestigious honour.

She attended alongside her teenage daughters Sunday and Faith, and her husband Keith Urban. The family were joined by Kidman’s sister Antonia and her niece Sybella Hawley.



