Brad Pitt recently sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and now she is hitting back. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has slammed Brad Pitt's claims that she sold her share of their winery to "harm him".

The actress owned the Chateau Miraval winery in the South of France with ex-husband Pitt, but sold her half amid their ongoing divorce battle back October 2021 and while he sued her with claims that it was an "unlawful" move designed to "inflict harm" on him, she has now claimed that the truth is yet to come out.

A representative for Jolie said: "Mr Pitt's lawsuit against Ms Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public. After the events that led to Ms Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business.

"After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry."

The representative went on to insist that Jolie - who was married to her fellow Hollywood star from 2014 until 2019 and has children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, as well and 13-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne with him - exited the business in a "legal" fashion and it is "unfortunate" that she is now being faced with multiple lawsuits.

The rep told People Magazine: "It's unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits."

Jolie's response comes just days after Pitt alleged that she tried to "damage" him by selling her share to the firm that produces flagship Russian vodka Stoli.

The lawsuit argues that the actress sold her stake in Chateau Miraval without informing co-owner Brad Pitt.

(L-R) Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

Court documents obtained by the Press Association news agency state that Jolie sold her stake in the business to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without telling her ex-husband.

Pitt claims Jolie did so to cause him "gratuitous harm".

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," the lawsuit documents state, according to PA.

Pitt's lawyers argue he "poured money and sweat equity" into the business over the years and they claim the couple had previously agreed to never sell their share of Chateau Miraval without each other's consent.

"The vineyard became Pitt's passion - and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt's stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar international success story and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rose wine," the legal documents reportedly state.

According to Sky News, Jolie informed Pitt of the decision last month.

Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury.