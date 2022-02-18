Lawyers claim the vineyard was Pitt's passion and Jolie sold her stake to cause him "gratuitous harm". Photo / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are headed to court again.

The divorced couple, who share six children, are fighting over their NZ$42 million co-owned French winery.

Pitt is suing Jolie over the sale of her stake in the French winery where the couple got married.

The lawsuit argues that the actress sold her stake in Chateau Miraval without informing co-owner Brad Pitt.

Pitt and Jolie purchased a controlling stake of the vineyard in France in 2008. They married on the estate in 2014.

Court documents obtained by the Press Association news agency state that Jolie sold her stake in the business to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without telling her ex-husband.

Pitt claims Jolie did so to cause him "gratuitous harm".

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," the lawsuit documents state, according to PA.

Pitt's lawyers argue he "poured money and sweat equity" into the business over the years and they claim the couple had previously agreed to never sell their share of Chateau Miraval without each other's consent.

"The vineyard became Pitt's passion - and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt's stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar international success story and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rose wine," the legal documents reportedly state.

The couple, who filed for divorce in 2016, purchased the estate for $42 million (25 million euros). Pitt reportedly contributed 60 per cent to the price, while Jolie paid the other 40 per cent.

According to Sky News, Jolie informed Pitt of the decision last month.

Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury.