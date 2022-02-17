Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The superstar singer songwriter is known for her love songs and breakup ballads, and now she has a love story of her own with British actor Joe Alwyn.

The reports have stemmed from multiple sources speaking to Life & Style magazine. According to the outlet, the couple first sparked engagement rumours mid-way through January after a romantic getaway to Cornwall in England.

But the couple is yet to address the speculation themselves, and some fans believe they have been secretly engaged for longer. Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not responded to requests for comment from publications yet.

Swift normally likes to announce important events on her social media accounts, so Swifties will have to keep their eyes peeled for confirmation from the star herself.

The couple have been private with their relationship since they started dating in 2016, Reports of their relationship first went public in 2017.

Although the pair have kept their love life out of the spotlight, Alwyn and Swift have collaborated together multiple times. He is credited as a co-writer on songs from her albums Folklore and Evermore, which were both surprise albums released in 2020.

Swift confirmed he was the person behind the synonym William Bowery on her Disney + film Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.

"Joe plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kinda just creating things," Swift said in the film.

She thanked him during her album of the year speech at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Swift said he was the "first person I play every single song that I write".

"I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she shared.

Alwyn starred in The Favourite alongside Olivia Colman, and he has a lead role in the adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Conversation With Friends.

In a paparazzi photo recently, Swift further fuelled rumours of the engagement when she deliberately kept her left hand in her pocket.