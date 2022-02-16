Voyager 2021 media awards
Give it a rest, Naomi: What it's really like to have a baby in your 50s

8 minutes to read
Naomi Campbell, left, had her daughter at the age of 50; Charlotte Rowles had her daughter through IVF at 49.

Daily Telegraph UK
By Charlotte Rowles

OPINION:

I was rushing home from nursery pick up, banana peel in hand, when the new Naomi Campbell interview dropped on Monday afternoon.

Mothers of all ages have been debating and celebrating the 51-year-old's account

