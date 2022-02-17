Sad reality of Netflix's new Kanye West documentary

A lot has changed for Kanye West, with fans racing to Twitter to share their thoughts. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West's new documentary, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy, is airing on Netflix and while his recent outbursts have drawn even more attention to the film it's also made for uncomfortable viewing for some.

In the first part of the three-part docuseries – an 87-minute episode titled act i: VISION - we see the rapper's life entirely before the year 2003 while he was in his early 20s.

West had found success as a music producer, making beats for artists including Jay-Z.

However, his own dreams of releasing his own music proved more difficult, with the rapper moving from Chicago to New York and desperately trying to make his dream come true.

His struggle is captured on film by his friend and the documentary's co-director, Clarence "Coodie" Simmons, who moved his life to follow Ye around.

And while the doco shys away from the versions of West that makes memes and viral social media posts - mainly because the rapper cut ties with Coodie before he rose to fame - it does paint a picture of who Kanye used to be and how drastically his life and persona has changed.

Part 1 takes place in 2002, when West is a young producer in NYC looking to get signed by a label. His talent and determination set at the forefront with uncomfortable moments aired, like a failed stunt he pulls at the headquarters of Jay-Z's label, Roc-A-Fella.

There are also moments of foreshadowing, that make some of his current behaviours make sense, including jokes after being mistakenly billed as simply "Kanye" with no last name, that he should change his name to Ye.

After arguing with a colleague over whether he's earned the label "genius", he turns to the camera and laughs, admitting it's funny he would ever be offended by not being called a genius.

He also acknowledges his self-involved nature, stating: "It's a little narcissistic, or whatever, but f**k it." The humility seen in moments of the documentary was long gone when The College Dropout went platinum.

However, many have found the young Kanye West with his drive and determination clear, a stark contrast to the celebrity who has become a social media meme in recent times.

Many pointed out how "sad" they found the difference between the rapper's vision at the time and how he is perceived now.

His recent Instagram posts slamming Pete Davidson, and attempts to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have turned the attention away from his music and talent and onto his state of mind.

Many fans have noted how drastically his life changed and how his mother's death impacted him to this day. With many rallying to support who Kanye is and also once was.

