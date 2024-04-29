U2 in 2022 (from left): Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jnr. Photo / AP

Adam Clayton has split from his wife Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho.

The 64-year-old rock star - best known as the bass guitarist in Irish rock band U2 - has been married to the Brazilian lawyer, 45, since 2013 and the pair have 6-year-old daughter Alba together.

It was announced on Sunday that the couple are to go their separate ways.

A spokesman for the couple said: “Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and they request that the family’s privacy be respected.”

The With Or Without You hitmaker has been known to keep his private life under wraps throughout his time in the public eye and previously recalled how he found love after achieving sobriety.

Whilst accepting his Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the MusiCares MAP Fund benefit in 2017, he said: “I was in Brazil and I met a lawyer who was smart and beautiful. We started dating. I got married in sobriety to Mariana.

“I didn’t think that would happen. She’s never seen me drinking, but she does know me crazy. Thank you, Mariana, for the wonderful life we have together and for making every day more meaningful.”

The musician was previously linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell and was engaged to Suzie Smith for a time in 2006.

He also has a son from a previous relationship but admitted he was pleased fatherhood was something that came to him “late” in life.

He said: “I came to fatherhood late. I can thoroughly recommend it!”

Towards the end of last year, U2 were gearing up to go on tour but drummer Larry Mullen Jnr was recovering from surgery and Clayton admitted both the audience and the band would “miss him” while they were on the road.

He said: “The whole band and I’m sure the audience are going to be very sad and miss Larry.

“He wants to come back, he wants to be able to have a long career and continue his drumming so he’s taking care of those injuries.”