Angelina Jolie has made a shocking claim about Brad Pitt's behaviour. Photo / AP

Warning: Disturbing content

Angelina Jolie has made more shocking claims about the infamous 2016 plane incident involving Brad Pitt and their children.

Pitt recently filed a lawsuit against Jolie regarding the French wine company they previously owned together and now Jolie has responded to it with shocking claims about Pitt's behaviour towards his children.

People Magazine reported Jolie filed a cross complaint earlier this week in which she claimed Pitt "lunged at his own child" before allegedly choking one of them.

In court documents seen by the media outlet, Jolie claimed in the filing, "When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow.

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened."

The documents went on to claim Pitt also "poured beer and red wine on the children" after "many tense hours" on the plane.

Adding, Jolie "has gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day".

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Not pictured, Pax Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

The filing also noted that Jolie is only discussing details of the infamous flight now as a way to defend herself from Pitt's lawsuit which seeks to "reassert control over Jolie's financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner".

In response to the shocking claims, a source close to Pitt told People Magazine they are "false" and implied Jolie made up the abuse allegations.

"It's incredibly sad that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago, adding in completely untrue information to try to get additional attention for herself at the expense of their family," the source said.

Jolie's latest allegations come almost one month after Page Six first revealed court documents of the flight incident.

The publication reported the Salt actress claimed that during the flight – which took place on a private jet on September 14, 2016 from Nice, France to the US – Pitt was "mad" and started drinking before alleging he took her to the rest room where he "grabbed her by the head, shaking her", and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

The former couple's children, Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, were also on the flight.

Jolie went on to allege her ex-husband punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her, "You're f***ing up this family."' And when the kids asked, "Are you okay, Mummy?," Pitt allegedly replied: "No, she's not okay, she's ruining this family, she's crazy."

The couple shocked fans with news of their split in 2016. Photo / AP

One of the former couple's children – who TMZ claimed was Maddox – then shouted at Pitt "it's not her, it's you, you p***k!".

Jolie filed for divorce six days later.

Page Six has also reported no criminal charges were laid against Pitt after the assistant United States chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017.

Adding that, the newly released documents read, "This author provided both AUSAs copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident. After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney's Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

The following year in 2017 The Oceans Eleven star told GQ Style magazine that the split was "self-inflicted" and when asked if the months following felt like he was grieving a death, he simply replied: "Yeah."

The Fight Club star has quit alcohol since the incident, admitting it had become a "problem" during his life with Jolie. He revealed: "Truthfully, I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good."

