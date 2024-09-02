Pitt and Clooney, 63, both star in Wolfs, playing professional fixers forced to collaborate on a job despite usually operating as lone wolves.

Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon appear to be going from strength to strength. Earlier this year, a source told People magazine the couple had moved in together.

“They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the insider said. “Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.”

Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since November 2022 and were first photographed together at a Bono concert along with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

De Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 42, for almost three years before they split in early 2022.

Pitt, of course, was famously married to Angelina Jolie in 2014 after dating for more than a decade.

Jolie, 49, filed for divorce in 2016, with the former couple still embroiled in an ugly legal battle over their assets.

Pitt and de Ramon just missed Jolie on the red carpet at the 81st film festival, with the US actress attending the premiere of her new movie Maria on Friday.

Angelina Jolie attends a red carpet for the movie "Maria" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Photo / Ernesto Ruscio, Getty Images

Jolie, who is garnering Oscar buzz for her performance, shares six children with Pitt.

She told The Hollywood Reporter last week her family was unable to leave Los Angeles until their youngest children, 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, turn 18.

The acclaimed actress said she was searching for “privacy” for her “big family.”

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” Jolie told the outlet.

“I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”