Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the "Wolfs" premiere in Venice, Italy. Photo / Annalisa Ranzoni, Getty Images
Brad Pitt has made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
Two years after they were first romantically linked, the Oscar-winning actor, 60, and the jewellery designer, 34, walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival at the weekend.
Pitt wore a black Louis Vuitton suit for the occasion, while de Ramon flaunted a white floor-length gown.
The glamorous couple also posed on the red carpet with fellow Hollywood icon George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, just one day after the four were spotted enjoying a double date in the Italian city.
Pitt and Clooney, 63, both star in Wolfs, playing professional fixers forced to collaborate on a job despite usually operating as lone wolves.
Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon appear to be going from strength to strength. Earlier this year, a source told People magazine the couple had moved in together.
“They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the insider said. “Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.”