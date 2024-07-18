As part of his lawsuit, Pitt is suing Jolie for selling her stake, seeking monetary damages, and legal fees, and for the sale to be voided but Murphy insisted that Jolie - who has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox with her estranged husband - just wants to “heal” their family as she proposes to end it all.

He said: “Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen after landing at Los Angeles International Airport with their children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt on February 5, 2014. Photo / Getty Images

“While Angelina again asks Mr Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Read More: Angelina Jolie tried to turn her children against Brad Pitt, according to former security guard

In May, Jolie was ordered to turn over eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreements relating to her winery dispute.

It was ruled that Jolie had to produce “all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control that are responsive to” a request by Pitt’s side to show any of the papers she has signed.

A source from Pitt’s team told Page Six the latest ruling was a “crushing blow” after Jolie’s side had previously argued in court papers that turning over her previous NDAs as part of the case would be “expensive,” “wasteful,” “unreasonable” and “abusive”.

Jolie’s lawyers also previously argued in court documents turning over other NDAs she has signed would be an invasion of privacy for other parties.

It’s understood the documents would include NDAs with Hollywood employers, brands and employees.