The former couple's long-running court battle has taken an ugly new turn. Photo / AP

Angelina Jolie is pouring salt on the wound with her latest dig at Brad Pitt.

The former Hollywood it couple are engaged in a bitter legal battle regarding their Château Miraval estate, and in new court papers obtained by Page Six, Jolie has mercilessly mocked her ex-husband.

Referencing his claims that he “built” their French wine business, the actress has reportedly hit back saying at most he “visited” the vineyards and admired the work of their employees.

The former couple’s legal battle was brought in front of the courts by Pitt after Jolie allegedly decided to sell her share in the business contrary to an agreement they made while married.

The Bullet Train actor has previously claimed his ex-wife did it in spite of him after their marriage fell apart in 2016.

Pitt’s most recent argument in the case, as reported by Page Six, has claimed the actress’ decision to sell off her share, ultimately threatens to ruin the project he “built”, but Jolie fired back in the newly filed court documents calling the claim is “ludicrous”.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” the documents state. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

Adding, “During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties.”

A final blow came in the line which read, “While he no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French labourers who actually made the business successful, Pitt is no vigneron.”

The Maleficent actress also claimed her ex-husband “looted” the business of US$350 million (NZ$562 million), and used the millions of dollars to fund projects including a recording studio renovation.

It comes after reports in October last year that saw Jolie file a disturbing cross-complaint against Pitt.

Jolie claimed her ex-husband “lunged at his own child” before allegedly choking one of them during the infamous mid-air fight that ultimately saw the end of their marriage.

The former couple share children, Maddox, now 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.