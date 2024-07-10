“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source told People.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 12 years and share six children.

“[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

The actor has been busy on set shooting the new film F1 (due to be released in 2025) in locations throughout Europe and North America, and Jolie has remained in Los Angeles to look after the children.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s children seem to be distancing themselves from him over recent years, adding fuel to the rumour mill fire.

After turning 18 last month, Shiloh filed legal paperwork to drop her father’s last name, choosing to go by the name “Shiloh Jolie”.

Daily Mail reported the daughter of Pitt and Jolie - who separated in 2016 - had decided to remove her father’s last name from her own four years ago after the former couple’s infamous mid-air fight that ultimately ended their marriage.

Another source with ties to Pitt revealed to People in a separate exclusive that the Troy actor was hurt by Shiloh’s decision to scrub his last name as it confirmed that he had “lost his children”.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” they said to the paper.

“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

The insider noted that although Pitt was enjoying being with his new partner Ines de Ramon, not being able to see his kids “pains him”.

(L to R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Eternals UK Premiere in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Vivienne, after working with Jolie on her Broadway show The Outsiders, also changed her name in the musical’s playbill from “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt” to “Vivienne Jolie”.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the 15-year-old has legally changed her name, although it’s likely the minor would need her parents’ consent to do so. However, it has sparked further concern over the extent of Pitt’s fallout with his kids.

Her sister Zahara appeared to drop “Pitt” from her full name in November last year when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of her Spelman College sorority, opting to call herself Zahara Marley Jolie.

Maddox and Pax have also reportedly avoided using their father’s name for years after the flight incident, which kicked off a messy divorce battle between the two A-listers.