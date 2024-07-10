Daily Mail reported the daughter of Pitt and Jolie - who separated in 2016 - had decided to remove her father’s last name from her own four years ago after the former couple’s infamous mid-air fight that ultimately ended their marriage.
Another source with ties to Pitt revealed to People in a separate exclusive that the Troy actor was hurt by Shiloh’s decision to scrub his last name as it confirmed that he had “lost his children”.
“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” they said to the paper.
“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”
The insider noted that although Pitt was enjoying being with his new partner Ines de Ramon, not being able to see his kids “pains him”.
It hasn’t been confirmed whether the 15-year-old has legally changed her name, although it’s likely the minor would need her parents’ consent to do so. However, it has sparked further concern over the extent of Pitt’s fallout with his kids.
Her sister Zahara appeared to drop “Pitt” from her full name in November last year when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of her Spelman College sorority, opting to call herself Zahara Marley Jolie.