Home / Entertainment

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox makes rare appearance amid claims children are estranged from father

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
(L to R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox has made a rare outing amid claims the Jolie-Pitt children are estranged from their A-list actor father.

The teen has rarely been seen in recent years choosing to live away from the spotlight, but on Sunday he made an appearance while leaving a pet store with his mother.

Knox, who is twin to Vivienne and one of the former couple’s three biological children, looked all grown up in the new photos as he towered over Jolie.

Wearing a beige T-shirt and dark shorts, he wore his short dark hair in a relaxed, spikey style and helped his mum load multiple bags of goodies into their car.

Jolie looked chic in a black blazer paired with matching black pants and a white T-shirt.

Page Six reported Knox has not been photographed publicly since last December when he and his siblings - which include Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18 and Vivienne, 15 - for the opening of Jolie, Atelier Jolie, in New York City.

Knox's twin sister Vivienne, with their mum, Angelina Jolie. Photo / Getty Images
It comes just weeks after new details regarding Shiloh Jolie’s name change came to light after she completed paperwork to drop her father’s last name.

Daily Mail has reported the 18-year-old daughter of Pitt and Jolie - who separated in 2016, had made the decision to remove her father’s last name from her own four years ago after the former couple’s infamous mid-air flight that ultimately ended their marriage.

Speaking to the UK news outlet, a source claimed the teen officially filed papers on May 30 just three days after her 18th birthday, however she had reportedly been planning to do so since she was 14.

Shiloh Jolie has requested to change her name legally. Photo / Getty Images
The source claimed the teen, who paid for her own lawyer, decided to drop the actor’s name as she reportedly blames Pitt for obstructing her chance to testify about his “alleged abuse history” and “violation” of her victim rights.

“The name change goes back to the custody battle, and Shiloh’s belief that her rights as a victim were violated,” the source told the outlet. “Shiloh believed she had the right, as a victim of crime, to testify - and was prevented from doing so.”

While Pitt has not publicly commented on the filing, a source told Page Six, “It was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.” They said he is “finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with” the news.

