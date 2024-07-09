Jolie looked chic in a black blazer paired with matching black pants and a white T-shirt.

Page Six reported Knox has not been photographed publicly since last December when he and his siblings - which include Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18 and Vivienne, 15 - for the opening of Jolie, Atelier Jolie, in New York City.

Knox's twin sister Vivienne, with their mum, Angelina Jolie. Photo / Getty Images

It comes just weeks after new details regarding Shiloh Jolie’s name change came to light after she completed paperwork to drop her father’s last name.

Daily Mail has reported the 18-year-old daughter of Pitt and Jolie - who separated in 2016, had made the decision to remove her father’s last name from her own four years ago after the former couple’s infamous mid-air flight that ultimately ended their marriage.

Speaking to the UK news outlet, a source claimed the teen officially filed papers on May 30 just three days after her 18th birthday, however she had reportedly been planning to do so since she was 14.

Shiloh Jolie has requested to change her name legally. Photo / Getty Images

The source claimed the teen, who paid for her own lawyer, decided to drop the actor’s name as she reportedly blames Pitt for obstructing her chance to testify about his “alleged abuse history” and “violation” of her victim rights.

“The name change goes back to the custody battle, and Shiloh’s belief that her rights as a victim were violated,” the source told the outlet. “Shiloh believed she had the right, as a victim of crime, to testify - and was prevented from doing so.”

While Pitt has not publicly commented on the filing, a source told Page Six, “It was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.” They said he is “finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with” the news.